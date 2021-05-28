Alps Advisors Inc. Has $984,000 Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7,047.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 37,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $40.52 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $53.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $531.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

