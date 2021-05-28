Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,047 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

