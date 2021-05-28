Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 5,202 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $43.01 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $65,806.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,601. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.