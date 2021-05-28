Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,472 shares during the period. Altra Industrial Motion makes up about 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,314. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

