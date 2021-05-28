Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Director Ellen R. Strahlman Purchases 2,000 Shares

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

