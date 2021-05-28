Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) vs. Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Financial Survey

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altus Midstream and Kinder Morgan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 2 0 0 0 1.00 Kinder Morgan 3 10 4 0 2.06

Altus Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential downside of 46.25%. Kinder Morgan has a consensus price target of $16.43, indicating a potential downside of 10.03%. Given Kinder Morgan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinder Morgan is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altus Midstream and Kinder Morgan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $148.41 million 7.03 $80.48 million $2.11 30.42 Kinder Morgan $11.70 billion 3.53 $119.00 million $0.88 20.75

Kinder Morgan has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Kinder Morgan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altus Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and Kinder Morgan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream 15.06% -13.98% 0.86% Kinder Morgan 13.28% 8.85% 3.97%

Volatility and Risk

Altus Midstream has a beta of 3.91, indicating that its share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinder Morgan has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Altus Midstream pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Kinder Morgan pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Altus Midstream pays out 284.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinder Morgan pays out 122.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Altus Midstream has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinder Morgan beats Altus Midstream on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Terminals segment owns and/or operates liquids and bulk terminals that stores and handles various commodities, including gasoline, diesel fuel, chemicals, ethanol, metals, and petroleum coke; and owns tankers. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recovery and production crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gasoline processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. It owns and operates approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 144 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

