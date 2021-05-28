Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is First National Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

First National Trust Co increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,230.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,378.23 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,317.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,206.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

