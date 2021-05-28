Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Itau BBA Securities

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.60 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

ABEV opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 41.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 291,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 85,927 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 39.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 9.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,796,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,023,000 after buying an additional 1,753,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

