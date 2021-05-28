Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ambev were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ambev by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425,437 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $211,673,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ambev by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. Research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

