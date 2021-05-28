Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.70.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.19. 1,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,437. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at $55,762,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 584,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,761,260. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

