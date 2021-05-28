American Community Newspapers Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACNI) Short Interest Down 77.9% in May

American Community Newspapers Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACNI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the April 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ACNI opened at $0.00 on Friday. American Community Newspapers has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

American Community Newspapers Company Profile

American Community Newspapers Inc publishes community newspapers. The company was formerly known as Lionheart Newspapers, LLC and changed its name to American Community Newspapers Inc in November 2002. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Addison, Texas.

