American Community Newspapers Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACNI) Short Interest Down 77.9% in May

American Community Newspapers Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACNI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the April 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ACNI opened at $0.00 on Friday. American Community Newspapers has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
American Community Newspapers Company Profile
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for American Community Newspapers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Community Newspapers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.