American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.97. 7,836,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,802. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

