American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,246. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

