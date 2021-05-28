American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in American Express by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 239,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP opened at $159.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $160.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

