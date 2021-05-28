American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $38.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

