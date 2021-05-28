American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Alliance Securities boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

