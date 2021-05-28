American International Group Inc. Buys 546 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Lear worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $882,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $842,765,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $282,014,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $192.53 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $197.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.95 and a 200 day moving average of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

