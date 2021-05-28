American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $201.46 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.32 and a 200 day moving average of $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

