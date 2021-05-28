American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,421 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

BJ opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

