American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 365.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 139,688.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 307,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 307,314 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 213,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $162.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

