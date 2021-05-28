American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.92.

NYSE AIG opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in American International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

