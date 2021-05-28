American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 63,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,751. American Software has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $658.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

