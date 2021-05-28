American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 34,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 759,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.