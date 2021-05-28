American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Up to $11.90

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $12.25. American Well shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 7,235 shares trading hands.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -5.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,402 shares of company stock worth $10,457,404.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in American Well by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,599,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

