American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.98%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Shares of AMWD opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

