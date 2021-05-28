American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.98%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.
Shares of AMWD opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $108.81.
In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About American Woodmark
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.
