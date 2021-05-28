America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $195.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $169.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $77.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.86.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

