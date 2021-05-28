Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s 9th Largest Position

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 3.4% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 18.7% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Amgen by 44.1% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 1,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 17.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amgen by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

