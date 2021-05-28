AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 2.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.55. 586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,556. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $187.78 and a twelve month high of $316.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.