AMI Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

ADP traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,176. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

