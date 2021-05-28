AMI Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,210,000 after buying an additional 61,289 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,813,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 320,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.23. 3,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,622. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

