AMI Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,817,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 52,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 37,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.