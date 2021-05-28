Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 113,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,731,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

Get Amyris alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Amyris by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amyris by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 117,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 66,157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.