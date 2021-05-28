Amyris Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 31,757 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,342% compared to the typical volume of 2,203 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.08. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Amyris by 128.7% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Amyris in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $22,483,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

