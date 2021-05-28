Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will report sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $19.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.21 billion to $19.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,326. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after buying an additional 2,521,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 959.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after buying an additional 2,364,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after buying an additional 1,364,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,151,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.