Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ImmunoGen posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at about $14,983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,758,000 after buying an additional 1,423,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

IMGN stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.27. 74,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.34.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.