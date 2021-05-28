Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Post $1.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,247 shares of company stock worth $2,659,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

