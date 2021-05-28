Analysts Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post $29.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.60 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $27.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $126.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $139.13 million, with estimates ranging from $128.97 million to $149.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE MIXT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.53. 87,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,930. The stock has a market cap of $351.96 million, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.89. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 273,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

