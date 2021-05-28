Analysts Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.02. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE UNM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,309. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,478,210. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

