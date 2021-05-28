Analysts Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.44. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ FCCY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $21.00. 192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,741. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

