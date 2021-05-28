Analysts Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

