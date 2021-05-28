Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 341.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCRI. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,744 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,214,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 129,075 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCRI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.98. 46,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,906. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

