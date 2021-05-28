Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post $315.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.87 million and the lowest is $314.06 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $280.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $86,124.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,869.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,131 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,578 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after buying an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,881,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,563. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

