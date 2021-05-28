Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE:RPT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.77. 9,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,275.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

