Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $597.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post sales of $597.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $591.25 million and the highest is $602.10 million. Twilio posted sales of $400.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $338.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio has a 12-month low of $182.12 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,823 shares of company stock worth $48,904,707. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $443,871,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.