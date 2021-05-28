Analysts Offer Predictions for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 88.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.