Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sleep Country Canada (SCCAF)

5/12/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Sleep Country Canada was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

