Analysts Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Target Price at $106.00

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 58,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.56. BRP has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. BRP had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

