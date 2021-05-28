Analysts Set Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT at $83.83

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domo by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOMO stock opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. Domo has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

