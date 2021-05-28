Analysts Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Target Price at $8.32

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

PUMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $912,061.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 88,820 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,506. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

