Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Target Price at GBX 5,807.86

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,822.14 ($76.07).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 6,064 ($79.23). 2,072,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,000. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,788 ($88.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,093.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,744.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £98.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

